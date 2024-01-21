2 Men Arrested in China Officials Impersonation and Staged Kidnap Scams; 2 Victims Lost Nearly S$450,000

Two men aged 21 and 25 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in China officials impersonation scams which involved staged kidnappings. The two victims in the cases lost nearly S$450,000 to the scams, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release. On Wednesday, the police received two separate reports that a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had allegedly been kidnapped.

The parents of the victims, who were based in China, had received videos of the victims being tied up, with ransom demands from unknown people talking in Mandarin. The victims’ parents contacted their friends in Singapore, who in turn reported the incidents to the police





