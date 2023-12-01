13 shophouses in Chinatown up for tender to rejuvenate historic conservation area

A row of 13 shophouses along Smith Street in Chinatown is up for tender to appoint a single master tenant, as part of plans to rejuvenate the historic conservation area, and drive greater footfall while maintaining the precinct's culture and heritage. The tender, which will target the row of shophouses from 11 to 37 Smith Street, was launched on Thursday (Nov 30) and will be open for 12 weeks. Units on the second and third floors of shophouses from 11 to 21 Smith Street will not be affected.

Some of them house arts entities like a poetry society and the Singapore Association of Writers. Key goals of the tender include reviving the area's heritage as a Chinese opera hub and bringing in food offerings that showcase Singaporean cuisine





