126 people investigated for alleged involvement in illegal horse betting

SINGAPORE – The police are probing 126 people for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

The 120 men and six women, aged between 20 and 87, were rounded up after islandwide operations over two weeks in October, the police said in a statement on Monday. During the operation between Oct 14 and 28, raids were carried out by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions at 21 locations across the island.

Cash amounting to over $69,000, an array of mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia were seized. The police said that after preliminary investigations, the 126 people are believed to have been involved in various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners as well as punters.Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, any person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both. headtopics.com

Those found involved in conducting unlawful betting operations as an operator can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to seven years. Offenders engaged in conducting unlawful betting operations as an agent can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years."The police do not condone any form of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against anyone who is involved in those activities," it added.