124 people under probe for suspected involvement in illegal moneylending after police raid

Some of the suspects allegedly opened bank accounts and provided their ATM cards, PINs or Internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders.

SINGAPORE – A total of 124 people, aged between 17 and 69, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities, the police said on Friday. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions conducted simultaneous raids islandwide from Oct 19 to 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that eight of the suspects had allegedly harassed debtors at their homes, while another 41 are believed to be runners who had allegedly carried out ATM transfers for the illegal moneylending businesses. headtopics.com

The remaining 75 suspects had allegedly opened bank accounts and provided their ATM cards, personal identification numbers or Internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders to facilitate their unlicensed moneylending businesses.

The police said that a person is presumed to have assisted in an unlicensed moneylending business if his bank account, ATM card or Internet banking token is used to facilitate moneylending by an unlicensed moneylender. headtopics.com

Those found guilty of carrying out or assisting an unlicensed moneylending business can be jailed up to four years, fined between $30,000 and $300,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane on the first conviction.

A person found guilty of committing or attempting to commit an act of harassment on an unlicensed moneylender’s behalf can be jailed up to five years, fined $5,000 to $50,000 and receive three to six strokes of the cane. headtopics.com

Read more:

straits_times »

Vietnam Jan-Oct foreign investment inflows up 2.4% year-on-yearHANOI : Vietnam saw foreign investment inflows in the first 10 months of 2023 rise 2.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier to $18 billion, the investment ministry said on Friday. Foreign investment pledges - which indicate the size of future disbursements - rose 14. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

New flight route connecting Singapore and Palau to take off on Nov 23Tickets for this new service will be available from Oct 30. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Please wake up': Families of Israeli victims urge world to stand against Islamist violenceROME — The world must take a stand against Islamist violence to avoid it spreading and take action to ensure the swift release of hostages taken by Hamas militants after their Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, families of victims said on Wednesday (Oct 25). Read more ⮕

Donald Trump fined $14,000 for second gag order violation in civil fraud caseNEW YORK — Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 (S$14,000) on Wednesday (Oct 25) after the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial said the former US president for a second time violated a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff. Justice Arthur Engoron had imposed the order on Oct 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo... Read more ⮕