11 opposition parties gather for discussion ahead of Singapore's General Election

A total of 11 opposition parties were hosted at a luncheon by the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leaders Dr Chee Soon Juan (secretary-general) and Prof Paul Tambyah (chairman) at their new headquarters over the weekend as they discussed various issues and exchanged ideas ahead of the upcoming General Election which is due by Nov 2025.

Among those present at the session are Dennis Tan, Workers’ Party (WP) member of parliament for Hougang SMC, Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), along with their party’s chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock. In his welcome remarks, SDP’s chairman, Prof Tambyah noted the significance of denying the ruling People’s Action Party a two-thirds majority to prevent changes being made to the Constitution at will. This was echoed earlier by various party leaders during lunch as they voiced the need for the opposition to win more seats at the next election. “We have different approaches and ideas but all want a better Singapor





IndependentSG » / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Democratic Party Outlines Plans for General ElectionDuring the official opening of their new headquarters, Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan outlined some of the party’s plans for the upcoming months as they prepare for the General Election. The party will focus on the rising cost of living in their election campaign.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Top US general cautions over risks in a long Gaza warTOKYO: A faster resolution to the fighting in Gaza could help limit civilian strife that might spur people to join the ranks of Palestinian militants, US President Joe Biden's top militar

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Germany and Türkiye's leaders clash over Israel's war on HamasGermany and Türkiye's leaders traded barbs over Israel's war on Hamas, with Steinmeier stressing the country's right to exist while Erdogan demanded an end to Israel's military operation.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »