103-Year-Old Woman Seeks Independent Living in Singapore

103-year-old Liew Thye Moi tried moving into a nursing home so that she would have company in her old age. Unfortunately, the living arrangements there did not work out for her, and she went back to living on her own.As the Singapore population ages, the demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing.

In 1988, when I was 67 years old, I rented a two-bedroom flat in Circuit Road. By then, my children were married and had their own homes. The staff were not attentive to me. There were a few times when I told them I needed to use the toilet, but they took too long to help me and I soiled myself. In February, I had a fall and have since become much more frail. I need a lot more help for everything, so Jessie, who is 76, comes over whenever she can. She sleeps here at night.

