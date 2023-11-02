10 arrested for stealing over 90 pieces of clothing worth $6.8k from Orchard Road, HarbourFront

The police said:"Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Tanglin and Clementi Police Division established the identities of the ten persons involved."
An operation was conducted on October 30 and the ten people were arrested for theft in dwelling with common intention in four additional cases of shop theft. More than 90 pieces of the stolen clothing, which had a total value of around $6,800, were recovered. Among the items were multiple Uniqlo shirts and women's undergarments, reported The Straits Times.
Five men and three women were charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 1) for theft in dwelling with common intention and attempting to commit theft in dwelling with common intention.The police said they have zero tolerance against such syndicated acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders, who will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.
Retailers are also urged to remain vigilant against shop thieves and to adopt the following measures:Display advisory posters or signage against shop theft; Display expensive merchandise in locked showcases or at prominent locations (eg. near cashier counters);
Install CCTVs with recording system at the entrance/exit of the store to capture the facial features of shoppers; and Deploy adequate security personnel to patrol the premises in luminous vests for increased visual deterrence effect.Man arrested for shop theft at Woodlands supermarket, more than $21k worth of stolen items recovered
Singapore Headlines
