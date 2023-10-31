10 arrested for slew of shop thefts in Orchard Road and HarbourFront

The seven men and three women, aged between 20 and 32, committed a slew of shop thefts along Orchard Road and HabourFront Walk, the police said in a statement on Tuesday. The police said they were initially alerted to a case of attempted theft along Orchard Road on Oct 16. The suspects’ identities were then established by Tanglin and Clementi Police Division officers through extensive ground enquiries and images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The suspects were arrested for the syndicated crime and four additional cases of shop theft during a police operation two weeks later. Among the recovered items believed to be stolen were multiple Uniqlo shirts and women’s undergarments.

Five of the men and three of the women will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft in dwelling with common intention and attempting to commit theft in dwelling with common intention.Places of worship in Singapore on alert in wake of theft cases

The police urged retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, and adopt preventive measures, including displaying posters or signs to caution against theft and installing CCTVs with recording systems at the entrance and exit of the store.

It also advised retailers to take other precautions, such as ensuring that staff have a good line of sight to product displays, deploying security personnel to patrol the premises in luminous vests, and displaying expensive items in locked showcases, or at prominent locations, such as cashier counters.

