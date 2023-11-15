The Power of Semantic Layers in Data Modeling

I am a big believer in the power of semantic layers to establish organizational trust in data, and have spent the last decade working in tools that center around. Semantic layers set out to define business logic, generally sitting between the data store and business users. Business Intelligence tools typically either house the semantic layer or sit as a naive layer on top.

Historically, this either/or approach has, there was a lot of discussion around semantic layers and where business logic should sit. In these conversations, I am often asked:This isn’t an either/or decision; it’s best to take a hybrid approach. We use dbt and Omni together, as do many of our customers.Why you should consider combining dbt and a BI tool’s semantic layer for data modelingDifferences between data modeling in dbt vs. Omni’s semantic layer Let’s start by understanding the strengths of modeling data in either dbt or a BI tool’s semantic layer (specifically From a technical standpoint, the core difference between modeling in dbt vs

: