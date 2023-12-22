Loomis is looking for a Head of Group Financial Crime Prevention

In the new position as Head of Group Financial Crime Prevention, you will have a central role to head and develop Loomis’ first line work with financial crime prevention.Loomis offers safe and effective solutions for managing payments. We operate in a decentralized organization with more than 400 branches in 23 markets, employing around 25,000 people. During the last few years, Loomis has introduced several new products and services and broadened our offer.

We are now stepping up our ambitions even further by taking a front position at the center of the payment ecosystem. By combining traditional, automated, and digital payment solutions, Loomis can solve and improve an increasing proportion of our customers’ payments. Loomis is committed to protect the company and our customers against financial crimes and illicit activities, and works continuously to develop our abilities. We are now looking for a Head of Group Financial Crime Preventio





AFV_magasin » / 🏆 22. in SE Vi har sammanfattat den här nyheten så att du kan läsa den snabbt. Om du är intresserad av nyheterna kan du läsa hela texten här. Läs mer:

Similar News:Du kan också läsa nyheter som liknar den här som vi har samlat in från andra nyhetskällor.