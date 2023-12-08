Data Products and the Future of Embedded Analytics

Take Spotify. In December, they package and ship Spotify Wrapped – a data product built from your listening trends. Wrapped is entertaining, but it also visually reminds us of how much we used Spotify over the last year. Plenty of other companies you wouldn’t think of as “data companies” have created similarly delightful experiences with data. In recent years, in-app reports, dashboards, and metrics have become more common in all kinds of products.

But despite the popularity, teams still encounter the same alternatives they faced a decade ago: drop everything to build a custom data offering from scratch (including all the necessary infrastructure) or pay a legacy embedded analytics vendor an arm and a leg for somethingAfter years of seeing so many product teams struggle with trade-offs around speed, quality, and cost, I am thrilled to introduce Omni’s newslowing down product development, relinquishing control of your user experience, or paying an enterprise price ta





» / 🏆 15. in SE Vi har sammanfattat den här nyheten så att du kan läsa den snabbt. Om du är intresserad av nyheterna kan du läsa hela texten här. Läs mer:

Similar News:Du kan också läsa nyheter som liknar den här som vi har samlat in från andra nyhetskällor.