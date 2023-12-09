Building a Customer Health Score: The Foundation

The customer-focused philosophy shaped how I view customer success as well as how I evaluate companies. At Omni, we put those same principles into practice with every customer, every day. Colin, our CEO, is in every support channel responding to questions. We care deeply about making customers successful – from how they use the product to advising on data strategy – and keeping this bar high as we continue to grow.

Recently, I set out to build our V1 of a customer health score to help us develop a common understanding for measuring and learning from our customer experience. Here are some of the questions I asked when I first joined Omni to support our growing customer base, which turned into the foundation for this project.What should I be doing to ensure customers onboard successfully?A customer health score is a single number representing how “healthy” or engaged we believe a customer is, and the value they are getting out of our too





Building Usage Analytics into Omni: A Product Manager's PerspectiveEveryone wants to track the ROI of data initiatives, so we’re making it easy to measure how users already are (or aren’t) using data 📊 Check out how our product leader built usage analytics into Omni 🛠 with omni 🛠 in less than 1⃣ week 🔥

Customer Success and the Importance of a Customer Health ScoreJess on our Customer Success team just built V1 of our customer health score to help us learn from & keep our customer experience bar high as we continue to grow 🥕🥦🍅 Check out her post for the steps she took & tips she learned along the way 🔗

Omni, sürdürülebilir günlük ihtiyaçları sağlarken evsel atığı azaltmayı taahhüt ediyorOmni, sürdürülebilir günlük ihtiyaçları sağlarken evsel atığı azaltmayı taahhüt ediyor. Şirket, kapalı devre lojistik sistemiyle ev temel ihtiyaçlarını ve yerel ürünleri teslim ederken ambalajları yeniden kullanmak için topluyor. İşlerini verimli bir şekilde yönetmek, gerçek zamanlı ve doğru verilere yaygın erişim gerektirir. Bu, herkesin şirket, üyeleri ve çevre için faydalı bilinçli kararlar alabilmesini sağlar.

Optimizing AWS Costs at OmniAs the cloud infrastructure person at Omni, it’s my responsibility to make sure that we use our AWS resources in a cost-effective way. It’s great that we spend money on building a fast and reliable platform for our customers, but it’s not okay to waste money on resources that we aren’t using or getting full value from.

Data Products and the Future of Embedded AnalyticsTake Spotify. In December, they package and ship Spotify Wrapped – a data product built from your listening trends. Wrapped is entertaining, but it also visually reminds us of how much we used Spotify over the last year. Plenty of other companies you wouldn’t think of as “data companies” have created similarly delightful experiences with data. In recent years, in-app reports, dashboards, and metrics have become more common in all kinds of products. But despite the popularity, teams still encounter the same alternatives they faced a decade ago: drop everything to build a custom data offering from scratch (including all the necessary infrastructure) or pay a legacy embedded analytics vendor an arm and a leg for somethingAfter years of seeing so many product teams struggle with trade-offs around speed, quality, and cost, I am thrilled to introduce Omni’s newslowing down product development, relinquishing control of your user experience, or paying an enterprise price tag

