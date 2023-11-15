HEAD TOPICS

A Fireside Chat with Billy Beane, Baseball’s First Data-Driven General Manager

Billy Beane, Baseball’ın İlk Veri Odaklı Genel Müdürü ile Samimi Bir Sohbet. Billy Beane, Baseball Operasyonları EVP'si ve Major League Baseball'in (As) Oakland Athletics'in azınlık sahibi olan ve scouting ve oyuncuları analiz etmek için istatistiksel analiz uygulama pratiği olan moneyball'ın öncüsü olan birkaç pop kültür ikonundan biridir. Billy ve veri odaklı yaklaşımı, As'yi birkaç bölüm şampiyonuna ve Amerikan Ligi Beyzbolunda 100+ oyunun tek takımı olan 20 ardışık galibiyete sahip olma benzersiz ayrıcalığına götürdü. Billy'nin başarıları, Michael Lewis'in ödüllü kitabı Moneyball: Haksız Bir Oyunu Kazanmanın Sanatı ve ardından Brad Pitt'li devam eden büyük hareketli resim filmine ilham kaynağı oldu. Tüm gerçeklere sahip olmadan bir karar vermek zorunda kaldınız mı? Eğer başınızı sallıyorsanız, kulübe hoş geldiniz! İyi haber? Daha az veriyle iyi kararlar almanıza yardımcı olabilecek bazı ipuçları ve püf noktaları var - veya bahis yapmayı düşünün.

A Fireside Chat with Billy Beane, Baseball’s First Data-Driven General Manager. Few pop culture icons bridge the divide between sports and data analytics like Billy Beane, EVP of Baseball Operations and minority owner of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics (As) and the pioneer between moneyball, the practice of applying statistical analysis to scouting and analyzing players.

Billy and his data-driven approach to baseball led the As to several division champions and the unique distinction of being the only team in 100+ games of American League Baseball to win 20 consecutive games. Billy’s accomplishments were the inspiration behind Michael Lewis’ award-winning book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, and the subsequent major motion picture with Brad Pitt. Have you ever had to make a decision when you don’t have all the facts? If you’re nodding your head, welcome to the club! The good news? There are some tips and tricks you can apply to make good decisions with less data – or think in bets

