A Fireside Chat with Billy Beane, Baseball’s First Data-Driven General Manager. Few pop culture icons bridge the divide between sports and data analytics like Billy Beane, EVP of Baseball Operations and minority owner of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics (As) and the pioneer between moneyball, the practice of applying statistical analysis to scouting and analyzing players.

Billy and his data-driven approach to baseball led the As to several division champions and the unique distinction of being the only team in 100+ games of American League Baseball to win 20 consecutive games. Billy’s accomplishments were the inspiration behind Michael Lewis’ award-winning book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, and the subsequent major motion picture with Brad Pitt. Have you ever had to make a decision when you don’t have all the facts? If you’re nodding your head, welcome to the club! The good news? There are some tips and tricks you can apply to make good decisions with less data – or think in bets

: