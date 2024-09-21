Zardari ve Sharif, Barış Kültürü için Çalışmalar Üzerinde Vurgu Yapıyorlar

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for the dignity of all individuals.

“The theme of this year’s International Day of Peace “Cultivating a culture of peace” calls upon us to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among the comity of the nations.” President Zardari said these blatant violations of international law and human rights endangered global peace and security.

