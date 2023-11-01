Zaka Ashraf claims Inzamam ul Haq resigned on his own

In a statement, Ashraf claimed that he had phoned Inzamam to ask for clarity on the developing scandal, even though he had not met him before Inzamam’s departure.Inzamam, who quit his position earlier today, is facing accusations since it was discovered that he has stock in a business run by Talha Rehmani, a player’s agent.

Given that Rehmani represents a number of Pakistan’s top cricket players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, this revelation raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

There are also questions over whether Inzamam’s dual responsibilities as Chief Selector and shareholder in a company that represents elite cricket players could affect the way players are chosen.On August 7, Inzamam was named chairman of the national men’s committee. Earlier in the month, he was named chairman of the junior men’s selection committee.

“I’m stepping down from the post to give the PCB the chance to conduct an open investigation about the conflict of interest allegations made in the media,” stated Inzamam. As the head selector, I will return if the committee finds me not guilty.”expressed its gratitude and recognition of Inzamam’s voluntary resignation during the course of the probe.

A five-person fact-finding committee has also been established by PCB with the responsibility of thoroughly looking into these claims. This committee’s main goal is to investigate the allegations of a conflict of interest that have surfaced in relation to the team selecting procedure.

