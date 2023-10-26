Zhalay Sarhadi questions casting process for Pak-Turk series Selahaddin Eyyubi

A much-anticipated historical series ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi’ based on the life of Selahaddin Eyyubi, a revered Muslim ruler and founder of the Ayyubid dynasty is going to be released on November 13 on TRT.Renowned Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi raised her concerns regarding the selection process of actors for the series exclaiming that people were never given a clarification on whether they were selected or not.
She took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she expressed confusion after the auditions and selection of people why they were not informed about their roles She wrote that many people in a publicized ceremony and through WhatsApp groups were informed that they would be part of the series with a ‘golden ticket’ but still the lack of communication after the initial announcement has left aspiring actors wondering about their roles.
Zhalay Sarhadi is a talented actress and model in the Pakistani showbiz industry who rose to fame with her exceptional performances and creative mindset. Her notable works include 'Uraan', 'Aks', 'Madiha Maliha', 'Digest Writer', 'Rang Laaga', 'Nazo', and 'Yaar Na Bichray'.