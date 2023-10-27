Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced in Anti-Terrorism Court.PTI leader said this is not an election but a selection.LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader and former provincial minister Yasmin Rashid challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to contest the election against her.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Khadija Shah were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court in the May 9 vandalism and arson cases in Lahore. In an informal conversation with the media after the hearing, former minister for health Punjab Yasmin Rashid said that the convicted Nawaz Sharif is being given protocol. She said this is not an election but a selection.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif is so brave, then show it by contesting the election against him. Former Governor Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema said that they want us to hold a press conference, if he had to leave PTI, he would have left then. headtopics.com

However, while replying to Yasmeen Rashid, the Spokesperson of PML-N has said she is the woman who lost election from Nawaz Sharif’s late wife Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif in the last election.The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped authorities from arresting PTI’s...

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until the next week. The court conducted a hearing regarding an application filed by Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) order. headtopics.com

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Yasmin Rashid dares Nawaz Sharif to contest election against herOmer Sarfraz Cheema says he won’t hold a press conference, leave party مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shehbaz Sharif affirms Nawaz Sharif as PML-N's prime minister candidatePakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s prime minister candidate. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC to hear Nawaz’s plea for appeal revival in Al-Azizia, Avenfield ReferencesThe Islamabad High Court will today hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Al Azizia And Avenfiled References: IHC Restores Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's Appeals Against His SentencesThe Islamabad High Court has restored PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif's appeals against his conviction in Al Azizia and Avenfield References. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sanaullah upbeat about Nawaz Sharif's vindicationPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be vindicated with dignity in his legal cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif's appeals against sentence in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references restoredNAB said it did not have any objection to appeals being restored مزید پڑھ ⮕