Yasmin Rashid dares Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday threw down a challenge to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to contest elections against her if he was valiant enough.

PTI leaders Dr Rashid and Omer Sarfraz Cheema had an informal talk to media persons outside anti-terrorism court. Dr Rashid said if Nawaz was brave enough he should contest election against her. She said level playing field meant a person who wanted to contest election should be out of jail. She stated elder Sharif was a convict and proclaimed offender who had been brought to country from abroad for the sake of election.

The former Punjab health minister said protocol was given to Sharif whereas challans of their cases had not been submitted in the court despite lapse of four months. The PTI leader said surely there would be no election but selection. headtopics.com

She said World Medical Association had written a letter to prime minister and president asking them why she (Dr Rashid) had been put behind bars. Omer Cheema said six months had been lapsed since a fake case had been instituted against him and he was sent to jail. He claimed they wanted him to hold a press conference. Cheema said he would not leave PTI. “If I had to leave the party, I would have done so much earlier,” he added.Ealier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore had dismissed the bail application of former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid. ATC Judge Arshad Javed rejected the bail plea of the PTI leader.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor said new sections had been incorporated in the case and that the former minister was on physical remand for two days. The bail application of Ms Rashid was not admissible, the prosecutor argued.

