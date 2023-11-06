Yumna Zaidi stuns in Pashtun look for Nishat Linen winter collection

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi treated her 8.2 million Instagram followers with some mesmerizing pictures and video of herself in which she simply nailed the Pashtun look. The lady rocked this look with so much grace and style. She has the perfect blend of elegance and traditional charm. It is no wonder she is a style icon for many. However, the most striking feature of her shoot is Pashtun jewelry, which adds a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

The ‘Parizaad’ actress’s style was highly praised in the comments section, with many expressing their admiration for her ability to incorporate the traditional Pashtun culture into her work. This breathtaking shoot is done for the famous Pakistani brand ‘Nishat Linen’, winter collection named ‘Sunehray Din’. In the next shared video, Yumna can be seen offering spectacular moves as she dressed up in beautiful different-colored winter outfits and looked nothing less than a vision. While sharing the pictures she captioned as she promotes the brand as she loves these unique outfits and tell her fans to grab theirs: “Create your winter days ‘Sunehray’ from @nishatlinen Winter Vol. 2. The latest Nishat Unstitched Collection invites you to embrace the vibrant color palette of beautifully embroidered suits and graceful warm shawls, elevating your winter days from dull to sophisticated. Create cherished moments and transform your days into memorable experience

