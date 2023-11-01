YouTuber Irfan Junejo raises Rs5.37m for Palestinians

On a recent Instagram Story update, Junejo announced the closure of the fundraiser, as an astounding sum of over Rs5 million had been raised.AlKhidmat Foundation also expressed their gratitude on their Instagram, acknowledging Junejo’s efforts.

In their Instagram post, they wrote, “Famous vlogger and blogger Irfan Junejo, along with his dedicated fans, raised PKR5.37 million for Palestine-Gaza Relief and donated the contribution to Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan.”

Junejo expressed his appreciation on his Instagram Story, emphasizing that most of the amount was contributed by his followers. Numerous influential figures in Pakistan are actively supporting the people of Palestine. Junejo joins individuals like Atif Aslam in his heartfelt gesture.

Atif Aslam made a substantial donation of PKR15 million for essential medical and food aid to Gaza, Palestine. His generous contribution was also acknowledged with deep appreciation by the organization to which he donated.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan posted their gratitude on Instagram, thanking Atif Aslam for his generous contribution of 15 million PKR for essential medical and food aid in Gaza, Palestine during these challenging times.These contributions not only exemplify compassion but also demonstrate how influential figures can make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

These generous donations are expected to provide critical assistance in the form of medical aid and food supplies to the people of Palestine, who are grappling with health, food, water, and medical challenges due to the ongoing crisis.Other celebrities, such as Osman Khalid Butt, Hasan Raheem, and Ushna Shah, have consistently used their voices to advocate for the plight of Palestinians subjected to Israel’s relentless brutality.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Senate continues debate on Israeli atrocities against innocent PalestiniansThe Senate continued discussion on Tuesday on Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Pakistan demands immigiate withdrawal of Israeli troops from PalestineSenate passes resolution expressing support, solidarity with Palestinians

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PMPM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Pakistan to continue to support oppressed Palestinians: foreign ministerPakistan to continue to support oppressed Palestinians: foreign minister

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: 25 artists join forces to create song for PalestineThe song serves as a moving tribute to the courage of the Palestinians

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: US FDA advisers to determine need for more studies of Vertex, CRISPR gene therapySay this type of gene editing raises concerns about

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕