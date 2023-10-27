You won't need a bank account if you have X

He aims to compete with established financial services like PayPal which he believes have regressed over the years.
Currently, X is working on obtaining licences to provide financial services across the United States (US).This isn't the first time Musk has talked about turning X into a financial hub.Ultimately, he wants users to be able to send money worldwide instantly and in real-time.
Musk's plan for X is inspired by his vision for X.com which was a pioneering online bank two decades ago. He believes that the roadmap for X created in 2000 is more comprehensive than what PayPal offers today. headtopics.com
Musk's ultimate goal is to transform X into an"everything app" that provides various services, similar to popular super apps like China's WeChat. However, gaining the trust of users and overcoming challenges will be essential to making this vision a reality.