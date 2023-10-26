Yen on intervention watch after drop to 150 per dollar, greenback strong

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was buoyant on Thursday, hovering at a near three-week high as Treasury yields rose and appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, while the yen briefly surged after breaching 150 per dollar, keeping traders jittery about intervention.
It briefly strengthened sharply to 149.865 before rebounding to its current level at 150.37, but analysts said this was unlikely to be an intervention. A recent surge in global interest rates is heightening pressure on the Bank of Japan to change its bond yield control next week. A hike to an existing yield cap set three months ago was being discussed as a possibility, sources told Reuters.
The yen has fallen over 20% since the US Federal Reserve began rapidly raising rates to combat inflation in March 2022, while the BOJ remains an outlier among central banks and has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields inched higher, resuming a move toward a 16-year peak above 5.0% briefly breached on Monday. The 10-year yield was at 4.968% on Thursday.Investor focus will be on the policy decision from the European Central Bank later in the day, with the euro down 0.3% and touching a week low of $1.0533.
Sterling was last at $1.2081, down 0.2% on the day, having touched a three-week low of $1.2070 earlier in the session.