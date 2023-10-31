Yemen declares war on Israel, supports Palestinians in Gaza conflict

Yemen's armed forces executed their duty by launching ballistic and cruise missiles at enemy targets in the Occupied Territories, he said. General Saree underlined Yemen's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating that this marked the third operation in support of the Palestinians in Gaza in the past three weeks. He also vowed that Yemen would continue to conduct more precise missile and drone attacks unless Israel's aggression ceased.

"The Gaza invasion is carried out with the support of the United States and the involvement of some regimes," General Saree emphasized.With this declaration of war, Yemen has officially entered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, raising the stakes in an already volatile region. The launch of a substantial number of ballistic missiles and drones underscores their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle.

In a stern warning, General Saree stated,"We will continue to carry out higher quality attacks using missiles and drones until Israel’s aggression stops."Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflict

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Sunak convenes Cobra to discuss Israel-Gaza conflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: US Resists Ceasefire Pleas in Israel-Gaza ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Palestine-Israel war: Israel pounds Gaza as red cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingFighting in Gaza raged for a 24th day today. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's relentless bombardments, half of them children.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictReports emerging from the Wall Street Journal on Monday unveiled that the namesake of Israel was no longer present on digital maps maintained by these prominent Chinese companies.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕