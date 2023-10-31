Yemen declares war on Israel, supports Palestinians in Gaza conflict

Yemen's armed forces executed their duty by launching ballistic and cruise missiles at enemy targets in the Occupied Territories, he said. General Saree underlined Yemen's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating that this marked the third operation in support of the Palestinians in Gaza in the past three weeks. He also vowed that Yemen would continue to conduct more precise missile and drone attacks unless Israel's aggression ceased.
"The Gaza invasion is carried out with the support of the United States and the involvement of some regimes," General Saree emphasized.With this declaration of war, Yemen has officially entered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, raising the stakes in an already volatile region. The launch of a substantial number of ballistic missiles and drones underscores their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle.
In a stern warning, General Saree stated,"We will continue to carry out higher quality attacks using missiles and drones until Israel’s aggression stops."Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflict
