The Spanish champions have faced an injury crisis in the lead-up to the match, with key players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto sidelined. Surprisingly, all of these players participated in training on Friday, with the exception of Sergi Roberto, leaving Xavi amazed by their rapid recoveries and determination to face Real Madrid.
Barcelona's sole out-and-out striker, Lewandowski, had been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on October 4 during a Champions League match against Porto. Xavi commented,"I won't divulge the starting lineup, but I can confirm he's feeling very good, in great shape. They all feel ready and determined because this is a highly significant game."
Xavi emphasised that he would have no hesitation starting any of the returning players if they are fully fit."If they are at 100 percent, they'll play; there are no doubts about that," the coach assured. headtopics.com
"Having homegrown players is an advantage; it's fantastic to have La Masia products who understand the rivalry and the game's significance. It's always crucial," Xavi said. Xavi also acknowledged the impact of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window and has become the leading scorer in the league.
Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed Bellingham's availability for the match despite a minor discomfort in the midweek Champions League fixture against Braga. Ancelotti expressed his admiration for Barcelona's emerging talents while emphasising Real Madrid's own promising youngsters. headtopics.com