Xiaomi’s New 14, 14 Pro Achieved Remarkable Initial Sales

Xiaomi didn’t reveal the specific number of units sold during the flash sale, leaving the earnings unclear.introduced the 14 and 14 Pro in China last week, and today marked the first flash sale for these flagship models. As usual, all available units were quickly sold out. The allocated stock was depleted within four hours, and the company stated that there were six times more orders in the first five minutes of the sale compared to the Xiaomi 13’s market launch.
The Xiaomi 14 begins at CNY3,999 (around $550) and features a 6.36″ OLED display, three 50 MP cameras, and 90W fast charging. The, priced at CNY4,999 (almost $700), offers a larger screen, higher resolution, and quicker 120W charging, along with a slightly larger battery.“We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.
