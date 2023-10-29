Wasteful Juve grab late win against Verona to top Serie A

TURIN (Reuters) – Juventus secured a last-second 1-0 home victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday thanks to Andrea Cambiaso's goal to move top of Italy's Serie A.

After applying intense pressure throughout the match, Juve finally scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Cambiaso tapped in after Arkadiusz Milik's header struck the post. Massimiliano Allegri's side wasted 24 chances, with both Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa among the culprits.

Juve lead Serie A with 23 points, one ahead of Inter Milan, who host AS Roma on Sunday. Verona are 16th with eight points. "The team deserved this victory and played in an organised manner, that was the most important thing," Allegri told Sky Sports Italia.Moise Kean put the ball into the net early in the game after a remarkable run from midfield, but Dusan Vlahovic was narrowly offside when the ball deflected off him. headtopics.com

Verona's best chance came just before halftime when Federico Bonazzoli unleashed a close-range volley which was well saved by Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny. The frustration persisted for Kean when he was found the back of the net with a header just before the hour mark, but the goal was disallowed as he had elbowed Verona defender Davide Faraoni.

Kean's night ended with a yellow card when he angrily tossed away the ball after a free kick was awarded against him, and he was replaced by Chiesa. "He (Kean) did not deserve to come off, but when two goals are disallowed and he gets booked, I thought this is really not his night," Allegri said. headtopics.com

"The key is to play in an organised fashion, without trying to overdo it, keeping a sense of calm under pressure," he said.

