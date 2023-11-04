Wasim Akram denies claims of special balls for Indian bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023

India has advanced to the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals., has refuted Hasan Raza’s remarks that Indian bowlers will receive different balls to bowl in the 2023 ICC World Cup. The man known as the ‘Sultan of Swing,’ Wasim, denied these claims and emphasized the importance of credible proof in cricket. “I have been reading about it from the last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having.
Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself,” Akram said on a local sports channel. Hasan Raza, a former hitter for Pakistan, had accused India of foul play, claiming that special balls are being given to the Indian bowlers by the BCCI and ICC. “We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowls. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favor. The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing,” Raza told a Pakistani news channel. In the meantime, Wasim Akram described to the fourth umpire how the teams select the balls prior to the game.“It’s a very simple thing. The fourth umpire come up with a box of 12 ball
