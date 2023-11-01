World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall Envoys

Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada also announced the country was sending humanitarian aid to Gaza. "we demand an end to the attacks" in the Gaza strip "which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians," she said at the same press conference.

The government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the conflict erupted on October 7. Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza strip.

Hamas hailed Bolivia's decision, saying it "holds it in high esteem" while urging Arab countries who have normalized their relations with Israel to do the same.The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out Tuesday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas.

"i have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there," Colombia'sChile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, also said it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel's "unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has urged a ceasefire.Spain Anti-Israel Protest Demonstrators Decry Israeli Brutalities In Gaza ...

