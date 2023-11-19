World's Healthiest Coral Reefs Found off Texas Coast

Divers descending into azure waters far off the Texas coast dip below a horizon dotted with oil and gas platforms into an otherworldly landscape of undersea mountains crusted with yellow, orange and pink coral as far as the eye can see. Some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs can be found in the Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) off the Texas coast.

Sheltered in a deep, cool habitat far from shore, the reefs in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary boast a stunning amount of coral coverage. But scientists say that like all reefs, they are fragile, and their location will only offer protection for so long in the face of a warming climate. “To see that much coral in one place is really magnificent — an experience that most people don’t get on reefs in this day and age,” said Michelle Johnston, the acting superintendent and research coordinator for the federally protected are





🏆 1. DunyaNews » ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Pakistan fined for slow over rate in South Africa thrillerThe Asian side were found to be four overs short during the World Cup match

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »

US-China tensions will slow global chip industry, TSMC founder saysCutting off China's chip industry from the rest of the world would affect other players

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »

South Africa hold off 14-man New Zealand to win record fourth World CupAll Blacks captain Cane first player sent off in World Cup final

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »

Dramatic Search Off Ramsgate After Passenger Falls OverboardOff the Kent coast, a search operation is in progress following reports of a crew member going overboard from the cruise ship AIDAperla, which is of German origin.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »

Tens of thousands of ancient coins have been found off SardiniaAround 30,000 coins dating from the first half of the fourth century were found in sea grass

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs South Africa Live scoreNew Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »