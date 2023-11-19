World's Healthiest Coral Reefs Found off Texas Coast

Divers descending into azure waters far off the Texas coast dip below a horizon dotted with oil and gas platforms into an otherworldly landscape of undersea mountains crusted with yellow, orange and pink coral as far as the eye can see. Some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs can be found in the Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) off the Texas coast.
Sheltered in a deep, cool habitat far from shore, the reefs in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary boast a stunning amount of coral coverage. But scientists say that like all reefs, they are fragile, and their location will only offer protection for so long in the face of a warming climate. “To see that much coral in one place is really magnificent — an experience that most people don’t get on reefs in this day and age,” said Michelle Johnston, the acting superintendent and research coordinator for the federally protected are
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 1. / 83,16 مزید پڑھ »