World Cup 2023: No room for error as Babar Azam-led Pakistan ready to face South Africa

Pakistan are set to lock horns with South Africa in the 26th match of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 27).Pakistan's journey in the World Cup has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Following two consecutive victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they experienced a slump, suffering three consecutive defeats at the hands of India, Australia, and an unexpected loss to Afghanistan.

The Babar Azam-led side is now tasked with a crucial challenge to put their recent setbacks behind them and craft a winning strategy. Pakistan must adopt a more aggressive mindset and a fresh approach if they wish to change their fortunes in the tournament.For South Africa, the trio of Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klassen, and Marco Jansen is expected to play pivotal roles.

On the Pakistani side, the spotlight will be on Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Iftikhar Ahmed. These players hold the potential to be game-changers for Pakistan and will be expected to rise to the occasion.The momentum before the start of the match seems to favour South Africa. However, Pakistan has a reputation for being"unpredictable" in cricket, capable of bouncing back strongly when least expected. headtopics.com

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has a reputation for favouring spinners. As the match progresses, spin bowlers find substantial assistance from the pitch. While the pitch initially offers good carry and bounce, it gradually transitions into a spinner's paradise. As the pitch deteriorates, batting becomes a challenging task during the later stages of the game.

Given these conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first to establish a formidable total on the scoreboard, recognising the pitch's tendency to favour the spinners as the game unfolds. headtopics.com

As Pakistan take on South Africa in this high-stakes match, the cricketing world awaits a thrilling contest filled with anticipation and unpredictability, making it a fixture not to be missed in the World Cup.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

Pakistan Vs South Africa In World Cup 2023 | Babar Eleven ReadyLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South AfricaPakistan in the must win game against South Africa decides to bat first after winning the toss in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for today's match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set A Target Of 271 Runs For South AfricaPakistan has set a target of 271 runs for South Africa in the26th match of ICC World Cup in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Earlier, Pakistan in the must win game against South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan vs South Africa Match | World Cup 2023 | Who Will Win The MatchLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa Live scoreYou can check the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates for the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕