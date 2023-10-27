Will general elections be held on January 28 in Pakistan?

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi recently expressed concerns about a potential delay in the general elections during an interview with a private TV channel. He expressed uncertainty about whether the elections would proceed as scheduled in the last week of January.

The Commission, however, quickly refuted rumors about election postponements. Regarding the remarks made by President Dr. Arif Alvi about possible delays, the ECP declared that all arrangements for the next general elections had been finished. As soon as the final constituency publication is made, the election calendar will be made public.

The deadline for submitting complaints to the ECP on the preliminary constituencies is today. The objection submission time has been extended by eight hours by the commission. Review of the objections will take place between October 28 and November 26, with November 30 being the date of the constituencies' final release. There are additional guidelines available for raising objections. headtopics.com

