What went wrong with Pakistan cricket team in World Cup?

The Pakistan cricket team has a rich history in international cricket, having won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1992 and the T20 World Cup in 2009.Unfortunately, the team has ebbed to an unprecedented low in the ongoing world cup after Afghanistan registered a record victory against the former world champions in Chennai the other day.

This was the third consecutive defeat for Pakistan in the tournament after securing two early wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The Pakistan team looked off-colour in the match against the Afghan side. The body language of the players was not up to the mark. They kept on playing their own way, which cost the match. Afghanistan outclassed Pakistan in all three departments – bowling, batting, and fielding.So, where things went wrong for Pakistan which landed in India with a huge onus of expectations.

If you look around the other teams, they are continuously posting big totals on the board. On the contrary, Pakistani batsmen are playing with a cautious approach, ending up scoring below par in the tournament. headtopics.com

The team has struggled to build partnerships in the middle overs and post competitive totals, resulting in inconsistent performances. Players like Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq should step up and play fearless cricket in order to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.Pakistan have always been known for producing world-class bowlers and the current pacers spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi have been rated high. This time around, Pakistani bowlers looked hapless in the world cup.

They failed to take wickets as they did not bowl according to the field and situation. They also failed to adapt to the conditions and mix things up (as they say in cricket).Leadership is a vital part of any successful cricket team. Pakistan have faced challenges in this area as well. In the ongoing event, there have been questions surrounding the leadership skills of Babar Azam. headtopics.com

Pakistan Cricket Team Condition In India After Losing 3 Matches In World Cup 2023Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shahid Afridi finds shortcomings in Babar Azam's captaincyHis reaction comes after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in World Cup match مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live scoreEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PCB urges cricket fraternity to support Pakistan TeamBabar-XI suffers three consecutive defeats in ICC WC 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕