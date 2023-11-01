What is APEC? Asia-Pacific leaders travel to San Francisco

A meeting between the two leaders would be their second in-person encounter since Biden assumed office in January 2021, with their first meeting taking place at the G20 summit in Bali a year ago while Xi’s APEC attendance is yet to be confirmed.APEC serves as an informal dialogue forum aimed at promoting regional economic integration established in Canberra in 1989. Initially comprising 12 members, it has since expanded to involve over 100 meetings annually.

Notably, APEC uniquely groups member economies rather than nations, allowing the participation of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and self-ruled Taiwan (which China claims as its own). India, the world’s most populous country, is not part of APEC.Hong Kong’s representation has sparked controversy, with the U.S. host having control over the guest list. The U.S. announced that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, would not be invited due to U.S. human rights sanctions.

The U.S. aims to underscore the relative strength of its economy in the face of global challenges, potentially drawing a veiled comparison with China’s economic difficulties following years of remarkable growth. The U.S. will also likely highlight the progress made in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) created to enhance regional engagement after former President Donald Trump withdrew from a regional trade pact in 2017.

:

