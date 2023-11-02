WhatsApp to Soon Enable Multiple Profiles on a Single Account

This feature will enable you to establish distinct profiles for your friends and work associates, even if you have just one account.provides the option to conceal various profile details from your contacts, such as your profile picture, last seen status, and online status. This allows you to customize what information is visible to different groups of people in your contacts.

According to the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, you’ll have the ability to display a different profile photo to your contacts when using an alternate profile.As depicted in the image provided, the alternate profile feature will be accessible under the app’s privacy settings. Nevertheless, because this feature is still in the development stage, it is not currently accessible to beta testers.

