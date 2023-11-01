Who was the real mastermind of Faizabad dharna? asks CJP Qazi Faez Isa

:

BOLNETWORK: Faizabad sit-in: CJP grills PEMRA chief, demands name of mastermindChief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa expressed a strong desire to uncover the true mastermind behind the Faizabad sit-in.

BOLNETWORK: Faizabad Protest Case Hearing | Chief Justice Qazi Fae Isa In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: PTI convenes huddle in response to Imran Khan's food poisoning accusations'The CJP and CJ IHC must intervene and immediately stop these attempts. His talk with lawyers confirms once again how his life is at threat,' added PTI spokesperson.

SAMAATV: Vinicius Junior extends Real Madrid contractReal Madrid have officially announced the extension of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior's contract until June 30, 2027.

BOLNETWORK: Barcelona in crisis: Pedri ruled out of El ClasicoPrior to their league match versus Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys on October 28, the Spanish team

SAMAATV: 'How are audio conversations being recorded and by whom?' asks IHCJudge says it should be determined where audios came from, how they were leaked

