Who sent Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani a death threat?

Indian Ex-Naval Officers Face Death Sentence in QatarIndia is actively considering all legal avenues following the death sentences handed down to eight former Indian naval officers by a Qatari court on undisclosed charges.

Indian Army Try To Intrude Into Zafarwal: Pak Army Warded Off The Indian DroneIndian Army on Thursday night tried to intrude into Zafarwal area with help of Quadcopter drone and Pakistan Army took timely action, warded off the drone. Indian Border Forces started unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector that caused damage to civilian population in the area.

Indian Illegal Occupation On Kashmir | Indian High Commissioner Important StatementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, other injuriesOne death this year and more than two dozen reports of injuries since 2018