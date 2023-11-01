White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans

The launch of the anti-Islamophobia strategy has been anticipated for months, after the administration in May released a national strategy to combat antisemitism that also made passing reference to countering hatred against Muslims. The formal strategy is expected to take many months to formalize, following a similar process as the plan to counter antisemitism involving various government agencies.

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are,” Biden said in the aftermath of the attack.

Biden administration officials, during a meeting with a small group of faith leaders last week, indicated that things were “in the works” for an anti-Islamophobia strategy, said Rami Nashashibi, the founder of the Inner City Muslim Action Network in Chicago and a participant in the meeting. The officials indicated that they would be meeting with additional stakeholders from the community in coming days and weeks.

He and other leaders also want the president to apologize, or at least publicly clarify, his recent comments in which he said he had “no confidence” in the Palestinian death count from Israel’s retaliatory strikes, because the data comes from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday the Biden administration is “not taking the Ministry of Health at face value” but acknowledged that have been “many thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza” in the conflict.

