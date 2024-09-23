White House: Military Escalation Not in Israel's Best Interest

WASHINGTON – A regional military escalation is not in Israel 's "best interest," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday, as heightening cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war .
Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah have engaged in rapidly escalating cross-border exchanges, including intense rocket fire overnight at northern Israel that sent hundreds of thousands of people to bomb shelters, according to the military there.But he added that "we still believe that there can be time and space for a diplomatic solution here and that's what we're working on.
The attacks follow a Friday air strike on Beirut that killed 45 people -- including Hezbollah commanders -- and deadly blasts of communication devices across Lebanon earlier in the week that left 39 dead and almost 3,000 wounded. "We've been working since the beginning of this conflict, October 8th and on, to try to prevent an escalation, to prevent a broadening of this conflict there in and around Israel, but also in the region," Kirby said.
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah War Diplomacy
