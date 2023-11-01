WeWork: Shares plunge after reports say firm is filing for bankruptcy

Earlier on Tuesday, the company told the US financial regulator it had agreed with creditors to temporarily postpone payments for some of its debt. "We all know that flexible working and being able to use offices on an ad-hoc basis is a helpful opportunity to have," she said.
Ms Sydenham added that WeWork had also been hit by the rise in interest rates, which made borrowing more expensive. A week before the company confirmed that its share sale had been scrapped founder Adam Neumann stepped down as chief executive.A few months after the listing debacle, the pandemic hit, sparking a revolution in remote work and exposing WeWork to blistering public criticism from tenants looking to escape their leases.
The firm, which was valued at roughly $47bn (£38.7bn) at its height in early 2019, has lost almost 98% of its stock market valuation in the last year.At the time, the company said in a statement that it faced challenges including softer demand and a "difficult" operating environment.
