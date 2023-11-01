WeWork: Shares plunge after reports say firm is filing for bankruptcy

Earlier on Tuesday, the company told the US financial regulator it had agreed with creditors to temporarily postpone payments for some of its debt. "We all know that flexible working and being able to use offices on an ad-hoc basis is a helpful opportunity to have," she said.

Ms Sydenham added that WeWork had also been hit by the rise in interest rates, which made borrowing more expensive. A week before the company confirmed that its share sale had been scrapped founder Adam Neumann stepped down as chief executive.A few months after the listing debacle, the pandemic hit, sparking a revolution in remote work and exposing WeWork to blistering public criticism from tenants looking to escape their leases.

The firm, which was valued at roughly $47bn (£38.7bn) at its height in early 2019, has lost almost 98% of its stock market valuation in the last year.At the time, the company said in a statement that it faced challenges including softer demand and a "difficult" operating environment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: FBR clears the air about income tax return filing date extensionThe decision comes after the FBR had previously granted a one-month extension, which expired yesterday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: US FDA advisers to determine need for more studies of Vertex, CRISPR gene therapySay this type of gene editing raises concerns about

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: White Island: Firm found culpable for NZ volcano incidentFirm found culpable for NZ volcano incident in White Island. A total of thirteen parties were charged in connection with the disaster.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Mega-cap firm valuations fall amid rising rates, tech earnings concernsGoogle parent Alphabet's market capitalization dropped nearly 6% to $1.56tr at end of Oct

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictReports emerging from the Wall Street Journal on Monday unveiled that the namesake of Israel was no longer present on digital maps maintained by these prominent Chinese companies.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Anushka Sharma new video sparks second pregnancy rumours againThere are reports that Indian actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their second child and fans have been excited about the news since it broke.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕