We deserved better says Argentina coach after another England defeat

PARIS (Reuters) - Argentina coach Michael Cheika felt his team deserved better on the night as the Pumas fell just short against England after overcoming a rough start to the bronze medal game on Friday.

"Our players have worked for two years to try and get something here. I know we are one of the lower nations. We're not England, New Zealand or South Africa or any of those guys but at the end of the day it's hard.

It was, however, a defensive blip two minutes after Santiago Carreras's superb try that allowed Theo Dan to put England ahead again and Nicolas Sanchez missed the penalty that could have sent the match into extra time in the 75th minute. headtopics.com

"We didn't get the rub of the green on many things but we still stayed in the game. It's just the way it's meant to be isn't it." "I'll go to Argentina later in the year and we'll have a talk about how things went and what the future holds," the Australian said.

Captain Julian Montoya believed his team failed to control the game and also criticised the way the game was refereed.

