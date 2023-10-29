West Indies Women A Seal One-Day Series Win Over Pakistan Women A

This nail-biting win allowed the visitors to claim the one-day series 2-1, showcasing their prowess on the cricket field.

Pakistan Women A captain, Rameen Shamim, delivered a spectacular bowling performance, taking four wickets for just 13 runs in her allotted 10 overs. However, it was Djenaba Joseph’s unwavering resilience, as she remained unbeaten with a crucial 51 runs, that ultimately led the West Indies Women A to victory.

The West Indies team started their innings strongly with Shunelle Sawh and Shabika Gajnabi forming an impressive opening partnership that yielded 53 runs, reaching the 100-run mark with just two batters down. Despite facing a slump from 104-2 to 106-6, Djenaba Joseph’s resilient play steadied the innings and guided her team to victory with 31 balls to spare. headtopics.com

Apart from Rameen Shamim, Pakistan Women A’s Saima Malik (2-36) and Anosha Nasir (1-32) were the other contributors in the wicket column for the home side. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Women A began steadily with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima putting together a partnership of 49 runs for the opening wicket. However, they subsequently lost their way, stumbling to a precarious 63-6. It was the lower-order contributions of Sidra Nawaz (27 runs), Anosha Nasir (23 runs), and Humna Bilal (21 not out) that helped Pakistan Women A post a total of 162 all out in 44.4 overs.

Jahzara Claxton was the standout bowler for the West Indies Women A, claiming four crucial wickets for just 19 runs and earning the player of the match accolade. Meanwhile, West Indies Women A captain Rashada Williams was named the player of the series for her impressive performance across the three matches, amassing a total of 111 runs.Both teams are now set to participate in a T20 tri-series, featuring Thailand Women’s Emerging Team as the third side. headtopics.com

