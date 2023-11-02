Vivo Announces X100 Flagship Phone’s Launch Date

The Chinese model will exclusively include Origin OS 4, while the international version will continue to use the standard Funtouch OS. Additionally, the global version might replace the Dimensity 9300 SoC with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.. Additionally, there’s an expectation that a Pro+ version will be introduced early next year. Although the exact distinctions between these models are unclear, it’s evident from the name that the Pro+ will likely be the flagship of the series.

Regarding the upcoming Vivo Watch 3, there is limited information available about its specs and appearance. Currently, it’s only known that it will bear a resemblance to the Google Pixel Watch in terms of its looks. We can expect more details to emerge as the teaser campaign progresses.

