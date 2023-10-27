Verstappen asks Mexican fans to behave as Red Bull hires bodyguards

Mexico City (AFP) – Max Verstappen on Thursday called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One's new generation of fans as he prepared for the home Grand Prix of Red Bull team-mate Sergio 'Checo' Perez.While Verstappen has soared to a third straight title, his team-mate has been left behind. The Mexican driver's future with Red Bull appears under threat following a run of lacklustre form as he prepares to race before his home fans.

But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way. The sport has gained exposure in North America with a Netflix series 'Drive To Survive', which has exposed tensions between the two Red Bull drivers.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 26-year-old Dutchman said he had arrived on Tuesday afternoon and had a full day's appearance work on Wednesday. "It's been great," he said. "I am here to do my job and the welcome has been amazing as always." headtopics.com

Perez also appealed to his Mexican fans to set an example with good behaviour and played down his perceived rivalry with Verstappen. "What happens on the track should stay on the track so that we can show an example here to the rest of the world."

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

IHC written order on extending Nawaz's protective bail till Oct 26Asks ex-PM's lawyers to satisfy court on maintainability of applications seeking restoration of appeals مزید پڑھ ⮕

PPP asks ECP to announce election datePakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date and schedule for the general elections. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Red warrants issued for PTI's Zulfi Bukhari in Judicial Complex attack caseMeanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has taken note of petitions related to the audio leak involving Chairman PTI's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Zulfi Bukhari. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi BukhariLAHORE: The Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Atif Aslam stops fans from throwing money in live concertRenowned Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam’s video clip currently making waves on various social media platforms in which he pa... مزید پڑھ ⮕

Iqra Aziz’s ‘red lip colour’ leaves fans awe-struckPakistani diva Iqra Aziz treated her 10.4 million followers with an amazing picture of herself on her Instagram handle in which sh... مزید پڑھ ⮕