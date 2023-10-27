USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re0.50 to Rs281.50 in open market on Oct 27

KARACHI: The US dollar exchange rate in Pakistan further decreased against Pakistani rupee, causing it to depreciate by 50 Paisa or Re0.50 in the open market on Oct 27 (Friday).Currency dealers reported that, throughout the day, the rupee’s selling rate was quoted at 281.50, while its buying rate for customers was 278.50.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the official exchange rate stood at 280.57, reflecting a decrease of Re0.48.It’s worth noting that one of the structural benchmarks established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires the gap between exchange rates in the inter-bank and open markets to be less than 1.25%.

