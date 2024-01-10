US Secretary of State Urges Israel to Make 'Hard Choices' for Peace

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his fourth visit to the Middle East, urged Israel to make 'hard choices' to normalize relations with more of its neighbors and support Palestinian leaders willing to live peacefully alongside Israelis. He also emphasized the importance of eradicating the threat from Hamas. Intense fighting continues in Gaza and there were exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants on the Lebanon-Israel border.





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Blinken carries Arab message to Israel: keep Palestinian state hope aliveUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his latest mission to rein in the Gaza war, told Israeli leaders on Tuesday there was still a chance of winning acceptance from their Arab neighbours, if they create a path to a viable Palestinian state.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Biden, Saudis call for Israeli restraint as Gaza suffers another bloody dayPressure grew on Israel from US and from Middle East powers to ease its assault on Gaza.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel signals tactics shift, troops pull back as US carrier heads homeIsrael pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday, residents said.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backs Gaza ceasefire, puts pressure on Israel and USFollowing the lead of the stalled Security Council, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a non-binding resolution on Tuesday

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Israel denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in GazaIsrael denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreadingArouri, 57, was the first senior Hamas political leader to be assassinated since Israel offensive

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »