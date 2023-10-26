US President Joe Biden Backs Philippines in China Standoff

Biden warns China, reaffirms US defense commitment to Philippines in South China Sea.China claims US has no right to interfere in China-Philippines issues., US President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to China, declaring the United States’ unwavering commitment to defending the Philippines in the event of an attack.

Manila has been contesting China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, taking action such as removing floating barriers and openly inviting media coverage to expose what it considers Beijing’s perilous maneuvers at sea.

“I want to be clear — I want to be very clear: The United States’ defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad. The United States defense agreement with the Philippines is ironclad,” he said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has asserted that the United States has no right to intervene in issues between China and the Philippines. headtopics.com

Over the weekend, the Philippines accused China of engaging in “dangerous maneuvers” that resulted in a collision between a Chinese coast guard ship and a Filipino supply boat within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Philippines’ Defense Minister, Gilberto Teodoro Jr, alleged that the Chinese boats had intentionally collided with the Philippine vessels and accused China of distorting the narrative to suit its own interests.President Joe Biden echoed these claims, stating that the Chinese vessels had acted recklessly and unlawfully during the collisions. headtopics.com

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office in June 2022 and renewed the Philippines’ alliance with the US, Filipino authorities have become more assertive in challenging China’s actions in the South China Sea.

