US House votes down motion to remove Republican George Santos

His campaign’s former treasurer pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge on October 5, admitting to inflating fundraising figures. Santos represents a small district in New York City and some of its eastern suburbs. Nonpartisan election analysts had suggested that Democrats could have a chance to reclaim the seat.

Republicans elected Mike Johnson, who expressed his lack of support for expelling Santos based on the criminal charges on October 25. One of the Republican lawmakers backing the expulsion resolution, Anthony D’Esposito, stated on the House floor, “Mr. Santos is a disgrace to this institution and unfit to represent his constituents in the House of Representatives.”Santos’s trial is set for September 9, 2024, shortly before the crucial elections that will determine control of the White House and both congressional chambers.

The House voted in a bipartisan manner, 222-186, against a resolution to censure Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who had spoken at a rally calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a separate development on the same day.

