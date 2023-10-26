US Dollar gains against Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar started Thursday morning's trading session with another increase against the Pakistani Rupee.

The American currency got a boost of 37 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank market, and started trading at Rs280.25. At the start of the trading session on Tuesday morning, the American currency stood at Rs279.50 after losing 38 paisas in the interbank market, as per currency dealers in Karachi. Over the past week, the interbank rate for the dollar had seen a significant overall increase of more than Rs1.19 and closed at Rs278.80 at the end of the week.

The value of the American dollar remained relatively stable in comparison to the Pakistani currency, after a continuous decline of five weeks. United Kingdom issues new travel advisory for Pakistan

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Toyota Fortuner lineup prices slashed by Indus Motor CompanyThis decision comes as a response to the appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAR into PKR rate today - Oct 26, 2023 - Lates rate todayUAE Dirham decreases steadily against Pakistani Rupee مزید پڑھ ⮕

Remit now: Pakistani Rupee gains ground against Saudi RiyalGold prices per tola hit new record in domestic market مزید پڑھ ⮕

US Dollar races ahead of Pakistani RupeeAfter a minor dip, American currency jumps back up in interbank market مزید پڑھ ⮕

USD to PKR rate in Pakistan increases by Re0.50 to Rs281.50 in open marketThe US dollar's exchange rate in Pakistan increased by 50 paisa (0.50 rupee) to Rs281.50 in the open market on Wednesday مزید پڑھ ⮕