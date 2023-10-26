US Dollar gains against Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar started Thursday morning's trading session with another increase against the Pakistani Rupee.
The American currency got a boost of 37 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank market, and started trading at Rs280.25. At the start of the trading session on Tuesday morning, the American currency stood at Rs279.50 after losing 38 paisas in the interbank market, as per currency dealers in Karachi. Over the past week, the interbank rate for the dollar had seen a significant overall increase of more than Rs1.19 and closed at Rs278.80 at the end of the week.
The value of the American dollar remained relatively stable in comparison to the Pakistani currency, after a continuous decline of five weeks. United Kingdom issues new travel advisory for Pakistan
