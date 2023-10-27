US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight

(Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Thursday issued an order that could bar Apple from importing its Apple Watches after finding the devices violate medical technology company Masimo's (MASI.O) patent rights.

Apple can appeal the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after the review period ends. Masimo Chief Executive Officer Joe Kiani said the decision "sends a powerful message that even the world's largest company is not above the law."

Masimo's complaint said the infringing Apple Watches were made in China. Apple has since shifted some of its Apple Watch production to Vietnam. Irvine, California-based Masimo has accused Apple of stealing its technology and incorporating it into several Apple Watch models. A jury trial on Masimo's allegations in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May. headtopics.com

