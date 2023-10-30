US state senator cleared of possessing illicit guns in Hong Kong

.Jeff Wilson mistakenly brought a revolver in his carry-on luggage.A Hong Kong court has acquitted U.S. State Senator Jeff Wilson of illegal firearm possession in the city, provided he remains free of any criminal activity for the next two years.

Wilson, who represents the 19th district in the Washington State Senate, faced arrest in Hong Kong on October 21 after arriving at the airport with a pistol in his carry-on luggage. He has served in the state senate since 2021 and also holds the position of Port of Longview Commissioner as a member of the Republican party.

Hong Kong's Principal Magistrate, Don So, cleared Wilson of illegal firearms possession and imposed a cash fee of HKD$2,000 ($256). Additionally, a "bind-over order" was issued, requiring Wilson to maintain good behavior and uphold the peace for a two-year period.

Magistrate So expressed his belief that Wilson did not intentionally violate the law. He noted Wilson’s previous visits to Hong Kong and China as a trade delegate, emphasizing that the scrutiny in these regions is stringent.Wilson, who was accompanied by his wife on the first leg of a five-week vacation in Southeast Asia, mistakenly brought a revolver in his carry-on luggage.

He had declared the firearm during customs self-declaration procedures but was unaware that the pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through airport security in Portland, USA. Baggage screeners failed to detect it.

The weapon was discovered while in mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong when Wilson reached into his briefcase for a piece of gum and felt the unloaded revolver. Carrying a firearm without a license in Hong Kong is a violation of the law, and offenders can face penalties of up to HK$100,000 ($12,800) and a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.